Jerry Jones sends clear message to Dak Prescott ahead of Cowboys’ clash vs Giants

It’s clear that the goal couldn’t be achieved this 2025 NFL season. That makes the final week against the New York Giants crucial for the Dallas Cowboys, at least to avoid finishing with a losing record. Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott want to end the year on a high note, giving them a clearer perspective on what lies ahead.

America’s Team closed out their last outing with a victory over the Commanders on Christmas Day. The morale boost could be a key factor for Brian Schottenheimer and his squad as they look to secure another win at MetLife Stadium.

Jones, through Jon Machota on X, made it clear what beating the Giants in Week 18 could mean for this team: “To go up against the Giants and to finish with hopefully the kind of taste we got in our mouth (after beating Washington), there’s a tremendous carryover.”

Next Sunday, January 4, the Giants will host the Cowboys, closing out both teams’ seasons, with neither in playoff contention. Can Dak Prescott finally fulfill Jones’ wishes and finish the campaign with an 8-8-1 record?

Quarterback Dak Prescott #4 and team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys.

Changes coming for the Cowboys?

This season for the Cowboys can clearly be divided into two aspects: the offense was outstanding, led by Prescott, while the defense struggled across the board. As a result, DC Matt Eberflus has found himself in the spotlight.

From there, rumors quickly began to circulate about potential changes in Dallas at this position, with one main target: Minnesota Vikings’ defensive coordinator, Brian Flores.

Insider Mike Florio revealed the Cowboys’ intentions to secure his services starting in 2026: “And the increasing chatter in league circles is that the #Cowboys will be firmly in play for Flores.”