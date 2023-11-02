Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won the Super Bowl in nearly three decades. In the last two seasons, the San Francisco 49ers have eliminated them in the playoffs, leading to massive criticism against Dak Prescott.

This season, the Cowboys have a record of 5-2 and appear to be one of the top contenders in the NFC. However, after a humiliating 42-10 loss to the 49ers in Week 5, most experts still don’t believe in this team.

Now, the big challenge on the schedule has arrived for the Dallas Cowboys with a tough visit against the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s why Jerry Jones issued a massive warning to all his players ahead of the game during an interview with 105.3 The Fan.

“This is serious (bleep) that we’re dealing with up here Sunday, man. We’ve got to really have our game face on. Philadelphia is a tough place to get your momentum going, but, to me, this is all about just what the NFL can be.”

What happens if the Dallas Cowboys lose against the Eagles?

If the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, Mike McCarthy and Dak Prescott would have an uphill battle to win the NFC East considering that the actual gap between those teams would be three games with the tiebreaker.

Certainly, the Cowboys and Eagles would still have their Week 14 matchup in Arlington pending. However, the bad news for Dallas is that they have a brutal schedule for the rest of the 2023 NFL season.

What is the remaining schedule for the Dallas Cowboys?

Out of the remaining 10 games for the Cowboys, six are against teams with strong playoff potential. That’s why the margin for error is minimal for Dak Prescott. After the visit to Philadelphia, Dallas will face the Giants, Carolina and Washington in the easier part of their schedule.

However, the end of the season is brutal due to games against Seattle, Eagles, Buffalo, Miami and Detroit. In the final week, they will face the Commanders again.

Will the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs in 2023?

Considering the roster they have with names like Prescott, Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb, Stephon Gilmore or Brandin Cooks, the answer should be positive. However, a loss this Sunday against Philadelphia could mean saying goodbye to the division.

In that case, the path to the playoffs would likely be as a wildcard team. A 10-7 record might be enough to secure a spot. The major disadvantage would be playing on the road against contenders like the San Francisco 49ers or the Philadelphia Eagles.