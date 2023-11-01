The story of Jimmy Garoppolo with the Raiders could be coming to an end. After leaving the San Francisco 49ers to play in Las Vegas, signing a three-year, $67.5 million contract, a rough start to 2023 has led to the quarterback being benched.

This is the first major decision by interim coach Antonio Pierce, who has taken over from Josh McDaniels at the helm of the team. Now, heading into the upcoming Sunday game against the New York Giants, rookie Aiden O’Connell will be the starting quarterback. “It will be Aidan, going forward. We just feel like it gives us the best chance.”

Garoppolo arrived with the Raiders as a request by McDaniels following their previous experience together with the New England Patriots. While Jimmy G never managed to become the heir of Tom Brady in Foxborough, his flashes with the 49ers made the reunion possible.

However, the risk taken by the Raiders was substantial as they let Derek Carr walk away to New Orleans. In the process, star wide receiver Davante Adams grew frustrated with the offense. Now, after Monday night’s disaster against Detroit, the project led by general manager Dave Ziegler is officially over and he was also fired.

Who is Aiden O’Connell?

Aiden O’Connell was born on September 1, 1998, and had a standout collegiate football career with Purdue. Undoubtedly, 2021 was the year that brought him recognition, thanks to a season with 3712 yards and 28 touchdowns, which led to him displacing Jack Plummer, the previous starter.

In 2022, O’Connell once again posted impressive numbers with 3490 yards and 22 touchdowns. At the end of that season, the young quarterback decided to declare himself eligible for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Despite the Raiders signing Jimmy Garoppolo, Aiden O’Connell was selected by Las Vegas with the 135th overall pick in the Draft. This season, he already started in the Week 4 game against the Chargers, in which they lost 24-17.

These were the words of interim general manager, Champ Kelly. “The guys are rallying behind him. They’re excited to watch him get his opportunity. I was there as Antonio Pierce was speaking to the team and he had their eyes. There was an energy that was tangible in the room. There was a true excitement and guys are geared up to prepare for this weekend.”