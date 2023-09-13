TheNew York Jets had big plans for this NFL season. From winning the AFC East Division all the way to the Super Bowl, all thanks to Aaron Rodgers‘ arrival in the Big Apple.

The fantasy was short-lived, though, getting a sudden and tragical end when the veteran quarterback had to be carted off the field with an Achilles injury just four plays into the game.

Rodgers was reportedly devastated after it, and his new favorite target and teammate, Garrett Wilson, recently shared a heartbreaking exchange they had during halftime.

Rodgers Apologized To Wilson

“At halftime I just went in to check on him in the training room and just made sure I gave him a hug, told him I love him and it really hurt my heart. He told me just, ‘Sorry kid,’” Wilson told 98.7FM ESPN New York.

“‘Sorry kid’ and that he loved me back and that was it. Just truly heartbroken for real. We love Aaron … and he brings a certain energy with him … and we were trying to imitate it and win for him,” he added.

This injury doesn’t only put the Jets’ season in jeopardy; it also puts Aaron Rodgers’ future in the league in doubt. Even if you don’t like him, you gotta feel terrible for him right now.