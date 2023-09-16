The New York Jets have had a challenging week, dealing with the absence of Aaron Rodgers due to an Achilles tear. As a result, Zach Wilson is set to start against the Dallas Cowboys, but another key change had to be made to the starting lineup.

In addition to the quarterback situation, the New York Jets will also be making a change at the kicker position for their upcoming game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Greg Zuerlein, who sustained a groin injury during Thursday’s practice, has been ruled out for the game.

Zuerlein had an impressive preseason, successfully converting nine out of ten field goal attempts. Coach Robert Saleh has indicated that this injury is not considered a long-term concern, suggesting that his absence may be limited to just one game.

Greg Zuerlein’s Replacement Against the Cowboys

Rodgers’ not being available has prompted a significant change for the Jets, making the kicking game even more essential. Therefore, Zuerlein’s unavailability for their next matchup could pose a substantial setback.

However, the Jets officially announced they have signed an experienced like kicker Austin Seibert. The player 26-year-old originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round in 2019 was of the three kickers they had on Friday’s practice.

Seibert brings a wealth of experience as he has successfully converted 44 of 55 field goals and 55 of 61 extra points throughout his career. His last game appearance was with the Detroit Lions last season before being waived.

How Old Is Greg Zuerlein?

Greg Zuerlein is 35 years old.