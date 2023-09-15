Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets arrived in the 2023 NFL season with high expectations, but only four plays into their season-opener against the Buffalo Bills was enough to threaten their hopes.

The 39-year-old had to leave the field with a worrying ankle injury, before an MRI revealed the worst news: A-Rod tore his left Achilles tendon. Immediately, everyone started to wonder how the Jets would move on from this.

With this kind of injury, one assumes Rodgers won’t return until 2024. But in an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the four-time MVP didn’t rule out returning way sooner than expected.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t close the door on returning this season

(Via Pro Football Talk)

“I think what I’d like to say is give me the doubts,” Rodgers said. “Give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that extra one percent of inspiration. That’s all I need. Give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

Rodgers said that he’d heard “interesting timetables” when it came to how quickly he can recover and that his thoughts about when he’d return would “shock some people.” Rodgers was asked if he was thinking about returning this season.

“Anything’s possible. . . . I’m gonna try to push this thing as much as it’ll allow me to,” Rodgers said.

What’s Aaron Rodgers’ contract with the Jets?

After being traded from the Packers, Aaron Rodgers agreed on a restructured two-year, $75 million contract with the New York Jets this offseason.