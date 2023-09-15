Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending injury during his fourth play as quarterback of the New York Jets. No one could believe it as the legend was ready to make a final championship run after leaving the Green Bay Packers.

A MRI confirmed Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon against the Buffalo Bills and, suddenly, the dream was over. Now, the next big question is his future as a football player.

Aaron Rodgers is 39-years old and retirement from the NFL could be a possibility. However, in good news for thousands of fans, the star shared a very optimistic injury update.

Aaron Rodgers shares first injury update

Aaron Rodgers gave an update about his Achilles injury on Instagram. “Surgery went great yesterday. Thank you for all the loves and prayers and support. An thanks to Dr ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery.”

That message is accompanied with a photo of Rodgers smiling from his bed at the hospital. Though it’s difficult to see, there is a glimpse of his left foot with a tremendous bruise as a consequence of the injury.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire after injury?

There hasn’t been an official confirmation from Aaron Rodgers about this important matter. However, before the injury update he gave, there was another message on social media in which the quarterback hinted a possible comeback.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today. The night is darkest before the dawn. And I shall rise yet again.“