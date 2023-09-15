The New York Jets may no longer be the clear-cut favorite to play in the Super Bowl this season. But even with Aaron Rodgers, they could still make a deep postseason run.

Of course, that will depend a lot on how the rest of the team picks up the slack. We know their defense can excel and stop anybody, but their offense could be an issue.

That’s why star wideout Garrett Wilson is trying to uplift Zach Wilson, knowing that confidence can take a player a long way, especially after the way he’s been treated thus far.

Garrett Wilson Wants To Uplift Zach Wilson

“Just because of the effect that can have on people,” Wilson told the media. “Belief, people believing in you, people that you get to work with every day believing in you. Sometimes it can seem like the world is against you, but it’s never really the case. We always got our guy’s back.”

“It can be tough playing ball, especially playing quarterback, in this part of the world,” he continued. “Because of that, and all the other things, we always want to make sure we got our brother’s back. If he doesn’t know that, then I’m doing my job wrong. I want to make sure I give him all the empowerment in the world, and I know all the other guys feel the same about it.”

Wilson drew rave reviews in training camp, and having Rodgers’ mentorship should do wonders for his game. Whether he’ll be able to step up once and for all or not, remains to be seen.