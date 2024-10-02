Trending topics:
NFL Rumors: Raiders WR Davante Adams moves closer to Aaron Rodgers' Jets

Davante Adams has requested to be traded by the Las Vegas Raiders and is reportedly close to rejoining Aaron Rodgers in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Wide receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Wide receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders.

By Ignacio Cairola

One of the news of the week was the trade request made by Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams after not being comfortable in the NFL season with head coach Antonio Pierce’s team. In recent hours, rumors indicate that a reunion with Aaron Rodgers in the New York Jets could be very possible.

Six-time Pro Bowler Adams is one of the NFL‘s most renowned wide receivers and is looking for a new club with playoff hopes. Rodgers, for his part, has made it clear that he misses his former Green Bay Packers teammate. “I love Davante Adams, I can’t wait to play with him again,” the Jets quarterback said a few months ago. Last summer, Adams responded, “If I’m going to reunite with anyone, it would be Aaron (Rodgers)“.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas has been keeping an eye on Adams’ situation, and sources say the wide receiver would be willing to join the New York franchise if a trade offer is made. The Raiders, meanwhile, have indicated that they are open to trading the 31-year-old wide receiver if that deal includes a second-round pick and additional compensation.

Another factor that brings Adams closer to the Jets is payroll, as the New York franchise has more than $16 million in salary-cap space. In addition, as reported by insider Zack Rosenblatt of the Athletic, the team that has quarterback Rodgers as its top star could consider defensive end Haason Reddick as a possible player to include in the deal for Adams.

How long did Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers play together for the Green Bay Packers?

Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers shared a roster spot with the Green Bay Packers from 2014-2021. Both players proved their duo was a fruitful one, combining for 622 receptions for 7590 yards and 69 touchdowns in 108 games.

Davante Adams’ performance for the Las Vegas Raiders

Adams joined the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2022. He had 103 receptions for 1144 yards and eight touchdowns last season in a troubled year for the Las Vegas team, which changed head coaches midway through the campaign. The 31-year-old wide receiver is recovering from a hamstring injury but has already had 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown in the 2024 NFL.

