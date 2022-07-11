Plenty of scouts, fans, and analysts predicted Zach Wilson wouldn't need much time to steal all NFL headlines. However, the young QB isn't making the rounds for his game on the field.

"Can throw guys open with his accuracy on all three levels. Excellent deep-ball thrower. Good, smooth athlete. Quick-release, even when on the move." Those were just some of the traits one could read on Zach Wilson's scouting report before the New York Jets took him 2nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But, pop-culture legend? That's a new one. The Jets didn't do much winning on the field, but the former BYU star has found quite a success off the gridiron. The Stacy's Mom, Mrs. Robinson, and Paul Finch kind of success.

Wilson is making the rounds all over the internet for allegedly hooking up with his best friend's mom. His best friend being no other than his former BYU roommate, and Washington Commanders WR Dax Milne.

Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Zach Wilson Of Cheating On Her With Best Friend's Mom

It all started when Wilson scrubbed his ex-girlfriend Abbey Gile from his social media profiles. Gile then started dating and posting pictures with Milne. Things took a quick turn when people started calling her out without knowing the full scoop. One guy called her a 'homie hopper' and Gile's response was as shocking as it was legendary:

"He was sleeping with his mom's best friend... That's the real homie hopper," Gile responded in cold-blood fashion. A history of vengeance turned into a beautiful love story. Needless to say, that turn of events prompted countless reactions on social media, with even Jets players and NFL stars like Chad Johnson and D.K. Metcalf chiming in as well.

Zach Wilson Allegedly Sleeps With Best Friend's Mom: Funniest Memes And Reactions

Well, Wilson's off-field game has most definitely earned the spotlight, so now he'll have to back it up on the gridiron as well. As for his former best friend, one can only assume he's heard one-too-many Stifler jokes already.