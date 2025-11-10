Ravens’ star Lamar Jackson gets significant injury update on one of his top weapons

The Baltimore Ravens’ latest performance left a positive mark statistically, as they notched their fourth win of the season, making a potential playoff berth no longer seem far-fetched. Unfortunately, one of Lamar Jackson’s key weapon ended the game injured, leaving its presence against the Browns still in question.

Multiple reports revealed that Rashod Bateman left the locker room after Sunday’s win over the Vikings with his foot in a boot, later confirmed by John Harbaugh himself that the wide receiver suffered an ankle sprain.

During his usual Monday press conference, the coach addressed the situation and, while he didn’t confirm Bateman’s availability for the game against Cleveland, he expressed confidence that the receiver will be ready by then.

“I think he’s gonna be OK,” Harbaugh said via nbcsports.com. “He’s got an ankle sprain, we’ll see how serious it is going forward.” Throughout this season, Bateman has emerged as an intriguing weapon in the offense led by Jackson.

Isaiah Rodgers #2 of the Minnesota Vikings tackles Rashod Bateman.

Bateman’s impact on the Ravens’ offense

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman has had a quiet start to the 2025 season despite being a key part of the team’s passing game. Through nine games, Bateman has recorded 16 receptions for 194 receiving yards, averaging 12.1 yards per catch.

While he has found the end zone twice, totaling 2 receiving touchdowns, the fifth-year pro’s production has been modest as the Ravens’ offense attempts to find consistency in the air.

Crucial divisional showdown

The Baltimore Ravens face a pivotal, season-defining AFC North clash this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Currently trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers for the division lead, the Ravens desperately need a victory at Huntington Bank Field to keep pace and gain crucial ground in the standings. This divisional road game is a must-win—a loss would significantly damage their playoff hopes and hand control of the AFC North race entirely to their rivals.