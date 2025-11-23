John Harbaugh provides update on key Lamar Jackson teammate after injury scare in Ravens’ win vs Jets

It wasn’t pretty, but the Baltimore Ravens beat the New York Jets in Week 12 of the NFL season. However, as Lamar Jackson struggled to get going, another key player got injured. John Harbaugh finally provided an update on the matter in the postgame press conference.

Safety Kyle Hamilton suffered an gruesome ankle injury in the final moments of the game. As the Jets threw a long ball, Hamilton defended it but landed weirdly. He exited the game shortly after.

Harbaugh said that Hamilton’s injury is not as serious as it appeared to be, and hopefully he doesn’t miss any time although the fact that the Ravens have a short week in hand might limit his availability.

Hamilton is arguably the best defensive player on the roster

Hamilton can play as a safety and even cornerback if needed. He also has the ability to blitz effectively and rush the passer. In fact, Hamilton has sacks in every season he’s played in the NFL.

Hamilton is a key piece on the Ravens roster because of his elite versatily. He has the ability to affect the passing game in a way that no one else on the team does. If he misses time, it’s a very bad thing for Baltimore.

Thanksgiving brings a big test for the Ravens’ secondary

The Ravens play the Bengals on Thursday Night Football. The Bengals might be a very underwhelming team, but next week they are different. For Thanksgiving, Joe Burrow is back and Ja’Marr Chase is returning from a one-game suspension. Hence, not only will Baltimore face an explosive offense, but also a top five quarterback and arguably the best receiver in the NFL rested. After today’s game, Lamar Jackson must bounce back as well.

Baltimore needs to win every game they can or they could easily miss the playoffs. Therefore, they must be praying to the football gods for Hamilton’s status ahead of next week’s game.