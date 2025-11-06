John Harbaugh makes clear statement on Lamar Jackson’s new teammate as Ravens look for massive help on defense

The Baltimore Ravens have many things to worry about. One of them is the pass rush. Hence, they got Lamar Jackson and company a pass rusher and head coach John Harbaugh has cleared the air on what the expectations are.

The team is hyped after acquiring Dre’Mont Jones from the Titans. Jones had 4.5 sacks in his final games with the Tennessee. “He’s a good fit for us. The system he’s been in the last three years is the same system. He picks it up quickly. He’s a really good fit style of play wise. We absolutely will get him weaved into it right away and he’ll be playing on Sunday,” John Harbaugh said.

Jones has played for former Ravens’ assistant coaches Dennard Wilson (Titans) and Mike Macdonald (Seahawks). Hence, the confidence that Harbaugh has on Jones is warranted.

Dre’Mont Jones is a much-needed presence in the Ravens’ D-Line

With 4.5 sacks in the last four games and nine QB hits, Jones is a very good presence to have in the trenches. He can play on different schemes as either a defensive end or an outside linebacker.

Dre’Mont Jones #45 of the Tennessee Titans

Jones immediately becomes the best pass rusher in this team. No other player in the Ravens has more than just two sacks. Tavius Robinson and Nnamdi Madubuike have two, and Madubuike won’t play for the rest of the season due to injury.

The offense is finding its footing

After suffering from a hamstring injury, Lamar Jackson is back and with that, the offense is much more dangerous. Running back Derrick Henry is also poised to have a massive second half of the year.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers has 550 yards and one touchdown. While his output needs to be better in the endzone, it’s also true that the Ravens run a lot once in the red zone. However, if the offense makes points and win games, all will be well.