Lamar Jackson dismisses major factor behind Ravens’ struggles

Week 12 of the NFL saw a shake-up in the AFC North. Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens did their homework at home, defeating the Jets, and with the Steelers’ loss, they now lead one of the toughest divisions in the AFC.

Despite securing their sixth win of the season, the level of play shown by the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium left almost no one satisfied, leading many to wonder if injuries to Lamar and others may have affected their performance.

“No. No, I don’t think that at all,” Jackson said, via the team’s website. “I feel like we just need to execute a lot better. We get in great field position, but we’re not putting points on the board. That has nothing to do with an injury. I’m out there, so I feel like I should still be able to do what I do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Jets, one of the teams with the worst record so far in the 2025 NFL season, had the Ravens under pressure, but John Harbaugh managed to react in time with key carries from Derrick Henry that ended in the end zone.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

Making the simple complicated

The Baltimore Ravens endured a harder-than-expected fight to secure a narrow 23-17 victory over the New York Jets, a testament to the Jets’ stifling defense. While Lamar Jackson threw for 285 yards and 2 touchdowns, the Ravens’ offense struggled with key turnovers, committing 3 fumbles (1 lost) that kept the game uncomfortably close.

Advertisement

see also John Harbaugh provides update on key Lamar Jackson teammate after injury scare in Ravens’ win vs Jets

The win marked their ninth of the season, but the performance highlighted significant issues with ball security and sustained offensive execution that the team will need to resolve for a deeper playoff push.

Advertisement

Have the Ravens secured a playoff spot?

Although several games still remain, the Ravens’ win over the Jets, coupled with the Steelers’ loss, gave Harbaugh’s team a boost toward the playoffs. According to the NFL’s official site, heading into Week 13, Baltimore has an 80% chance of staying in contention once the regular season concludes.

What’s next for Baltimore?

The Baltimore Ravens face a defining and incredibly tough stretch with three consecutive AFC North battles that will shape their playoff seeding. They host the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in back-to-back home games, followed by a critical road trip to face the Bengals again.

Advertisement