NFL News: Joe Burrow, Bengals will miss key player for the rest of the season

The Cincinnati Bengals' tough stretch seems far from over, as Joe Burrow will now be without an important teammate for the rest of the season due to an injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals are one of three NFL teams that haven’t won a single game this season. Following their 33-38 loss to the Washington Commanders, Joe Burrow and company suffer another setback with a key player sidelined for the rest of the season due to injury.

During a clash in Paycor Stadium, offensive tackle Trent Brown suffered a serious injury. “#Bengals OT Trent Brown, who was ruled out last night with a knee injury, will undergo surgery to repair his torn patellar tendon, sources say. His 2024 season is over, but Brown is expected to make a full recovery,” posted NFL insider Ian Rapoport on his X account.

This is bad news for the former Patriots, who joined the Bengals via free agency on a one-year deal. The severity of Brown’s injury was evident, as he needed a cart to leave the field. He’ll join Chris Evans and D’Ante Smith as the third Cincinnati player this season to tear their patellar tendon.

Trent Brown’s replacement at Bengals

Amarius Mims is set to be Brown’s replacement for the rest of the season. The rookie was Bengals’ choice in the first round of the NFL Draft (18th overall), and after being such a standout all summer, he made his NFL debut on Monday against the Commanders.

Amarius Mims #65 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts following the 52-17 victory over the DATA: # of the Mississippi Rebels at Sanford Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Athens, Georgia.

Amarius missed the first two weeks due to a pectoral muscle strain that took place at the Bengals training camp. With Brown out for the rest of the season, Bengals center ted Karras praised the youngster: “Amarius Mims is the next guy up and nobody’s better for the job. He’s the guy we drafted to play right tackle and I’m excited to see what he can show with a full week’s prep.”

Joe Burrow about Bengals’ season

Despite the Bengals’ winless record at the end of Week 3, QB Joe Burrow is reluctant to think that the season is over. “We’re not out of contention at all. We haven’t played any divisional opponents yet. There are going to be some big games down the stretch where we’re going to have to step up,” he said.

Burrow pulled of a decent performance against the Commanders with 29 passes completed in 38 attempts for 324 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. “We have to improve week by week, not think about the playoffs or winning the division,” he ended.