Only two quarterbacks can brag about beating Patrick Mahomes in the NFL playoffs: Tom Brady (x2) and Joe Burrow. And with Brady already retired, Burrow is once again the biggest hurdle the Kansas City Chiefs might have to get past.

Of course, Andy Reid’s squad is still the team to beat in the league. They’ve won back-to-back Super Bowls and will strive to become the first-ever three-peat winner.

That’s not an easy task, and it should come to a point in which someone eventually figures them out. Notably, Burrow thinks the Cincinnati Bengals could be that team.

Joe Burrow Says Someone Will Take Down The Chiefs

“Yeah, they were great,” Burrow said. “Their defense was one of the best in the league, they have great players on that side of the ball. And then, obviously, they’ve got Patrick and Travis and their O-line and those playmakers. They’re the gold standard right now. Everybody’s chasing them — obviously, they’re back-to-back world champs. Somebody’s got to knock them off, I’m hoping it’s us.”

Joe Burrow, quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals (NFL 2023)

Burrow Likes The Bengals’ Chances

The Bengals have had success against the Chiefs in the past, and they have a brewing rivalry that should be very entertaining for years to come. With that in mind, the star QB talked about the additions they made in the offseason:

“I feel good about all the guys we brought in — offense and defense,” Burrow continued. “We brought in the right kinds of guys, good players, guys that we’ve played against in the past that we’ve had experience with that we know what they have out there. And then we’ll see what the rookies have when they come in. It’s always nice when those guys get into the building — you can start to really build that team culture and integrate those guys into it. So, I’m excited about where the team’s at.”

The Chiefs hold bragging rights over almost every other side in the league, but their pursuit for a three-peat won’t be an easy one. Whether Burrow will be able to put his money where his mouth is remains to be seen.