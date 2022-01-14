Following his firing, former New York Giants coach Joe Judge got emotional and thanked the players, fans, and the organization.

More often than not, NFL teams get rid of their head coaches after a bad season, even if they've done a great job overall throughout the years. It's safe to say that wasn't the case with the New York Giants.

Joe Judge's tenure in charge of the team was full of controversy and poor results. It even seemed like he was trying to get fired, doing inexplicable things such as calling a QB sneak on 3&9 on his own goal line.

Judge joined a growing list of free agent head coaches and isn't going to go down as one of the all-time greats in Giants history. However, he still took the time to reach out to the fans and the organization to thank them for the opportunity.

NFL News: Joe Judge Gets Emotional After Getting Fired By The Giants

(Transcript via North Jersey)

“As I reflect on my tenure with the Giants, I want to express how truly grateful I am for the opportunity to be the head coach of the New York Giants. Thank you to the Mara and Tisch families, to the organization and incredible support staff and to the fans — proud, loyal fans who rival any fanbase in sports with their passion and devotion. It was a privilege to represent these people during the past two years. Thank you for showing up week-in and week-out to support our team."

“To the current Giants players, thank you most of all. When I became the head coach, I said that we would ask you to come in and give everything you had every day. And you did. I am so proud of you, grateful for you, and I believe in you.”

The Giants had issues in the locker room and ranked dead last in nearly every major offensive category during Judge's tenure. Fortunately for their next coach, the bar has never been lower at the Big Apple.