John Harbaugh could reportedly join Josh Allen as head coach if Bills fire Sean McDermott

John Harbaugh could be the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills if they lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round of the 2026 playoffs. According to a report by Mike Florio, Sean McDermott would be at risk.

“Watch the Packers. Watch the Bills. They lose this weekend, watch what happens next with one of those two teams. The one that ultimately hires John Harbaugh is going to be the one that fires its current coach. I can’t rule out the possibility if the Bills and Packers lose. I can’t rule out the possibility that they’ll both fire their coaches.”

After the Ravens surprisingly parted ways with Harbaugh, there is no doubt that he has become the most sought-after name on the coaching carousel. If the Bills have an opening, it would be a huge opportunity to pursue another Super Bowl, this time alongside Josh Allen.

Bills could fire head coach Sean McDermott

The Bills could fire Sean McDermott with an early playoff exit, as it would be seen as wasting Josh Allen’s prime. With John Harbaugh available, a change at the top would be viewed as an upgrade.

Florio mentioned that all the rumors surrounding Harbaugh are a factor that could add significant pressure on McDermott ahead of that dangerous road matchup against the Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

“If this is the play and if it all comes down to what the team does this weekend, that could be what happens next. And if I’m Matt LaFleur or Sean McDermott, I’m pissed that I got to worry about this now thanks to this news that’s been generated directly or indirectly by John Harbaugh.”

