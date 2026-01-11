What happens if Bills lose, win or tie vs Jaguars today in Wild Card round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills began the season as Super Bowl favorites, but as the weeks went by, that status started to weaken. That led to the New England Patriots taking the AFC East from them after five consecutive divisional titles.

Despite the fact that Josh Allen put up very solid numbers with 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions, turnovers began to pile up in the second half of the schedule and the defense failed to respond in clutch moments. That increased doubts about this team’s potential.

Now, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs out of the playoffs, this appears to be a major opportunity for Allen to finally win a championship. In addition, other stars like Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson will also not be in the postseason. The first challenge in the Wild Card round will be very difficult against the Jaguars.

What happens if Bills lose today against Jaguars in NFL playoffs?

If the Bills lose to the Jaguars today in the playoffs, they will be officially eliminated. Then, as the No. 3 seed in the AFC, Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville could face the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Houston Texans in the Divisional round. By the way, a loss could also jeopardize Sean McDermott’s future as head coach in Buffalo because John Harbaugh is available.

What happens if the Bills win over Jaguars in Wild Card round?

If the Bills get a win over the Jaguars in the Wild Card round, they will clinch a spot in the Divisional round. Then, as the No. 6 seed, they could face the Denver Broncos or the winner of the matchup between the Steelers and Texans. In either scenario, they would play on the road next week.

What happens if Bills and Jaguars tie today today in NFL playoffs?

If the Bills and the Jaguars tie today in the Wild Card round of the 2026 NFL playoffs, the game would go to overtime to determine a winner. Each team is now guaranteed at least one possession. The only exception is if the defense records a safety on the opening drive.