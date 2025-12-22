John Harbaugh delivers key injury update on Lamar Jackson after Ravens’ SNF loss against Patriots

The home loss to the New England Patriots may have been a bit more painful than it initially seemed. Not only did the Baltimore Ravens miss the chance to stay in the division race, but John Harbaugh also witnessed Lamar Jackson leave the field injured once again this season.

The quarterback’s fall on the field may not have looked dramatic, but it was enough to force Jackson to head to the locker room, visibly frustrated and disappointed at having to leave his teammates during a crucial moment of the game.

After the loss to the Patriots, Harbaugh spoke to the media in a press conference and revealed that, while he noticed a significant bruise on Jackson’s back, the team plans to conduct a more thorough evaluation to determine the next steps.

“It’s a bruise of some kind, I think. I don’t know how serious it’ll be,” the HC said. “We’ll have to find out in the next couple of days. He got kneed in the back on the ground there.

“I really don’t have a word on it now,” he also added. “It’s just early. Haven’t gotten anything definitive from the trainers or doctors yet. I don’t know. Probably [will] know more tomorrow or the next day.”

A season marred by injuries for Jackson

Unfortunately, Jackson’s season has made more headlines for his injuries than for what the talented player could have accomplished on the field. His latest episode against the Patriots is not the only one to have affected the quarterback during this campaign.

This latest setback adds to a long list of ailments this year, including a hamstring strain that sidelined him for three games, as well as various knee, ankle, toe, and illness designations that have hampered his consistency and the Ravens’ playoff hopes.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens.

Are the Ravens eliminated from the playoffs?

Despite the home loss to the Patriots and the Steelers’ earlier win over the Lions, the Baltimore Ravens are not yet eliminated from the playoffs. With just two games remaining, the NFL’s official site lists their chances of reaching the postseason at 11%. Small? Yes—but they’re still clinging to that hope.

The main issue for the Ravens isn’t their playoff odds, but the games ahead that they absolutely must win. In Week 17, they’ll travel to Lambeau Field to face the Packers, and in the final week, they’ll visit Acrisure Stadium to take on the Steelers. Two tough matchups that will ultimately determine the Ravens’ fate.