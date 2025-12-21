AFC standings and playoff picture updated after Ravens-Patriots SNF in 2025 NFL Week 16

The New England Patriots defeated the Baltimore Ravens 28–24 on Sunday Night Football, a result that significantly reshaped the AFC standings and clarified the playoff picture following Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season. The win strengthened New England’s position near the top of the conference while placing additional pressure on Baltimore in the AFC North race.

New England entered the weekend needing a response after missing an opportunity to clinch both a playoff spot and the AFC East in Week 15 against Buffalo. By earning a road victory in Baltimore, the Patriots secured a postseason berth and maintained full control of their playoff destiny, even though the division title remains mathematically unsettled.

With the win, the Patriots improved to 11–3 and stayed atop the AFC East. Buffalo remains within one game in the standings, but New England continues to hold the edge due to a stronger divisional record. With remaining matchups against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, the Patriots position themselves to clinch the division by winning out.

From Baltimore’s perspective, the loss proved costly. The Ravens fell to 7–7 and remained one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. While they were not eliminated from playoff contention, the margin for error narrowed significantly with only two games left in the regular season.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up.

Tiebreaker implications

The outcome did not carry direct tiebreaker implications between the Patriots and Ravens, as Baltimore could not catch New England in the standings. However, the result played an important role in New England’s broader race for AFC seeding, including an outside chance at the No. 1 seed.

If the season ended after Week 16, the Patriots would hold the No. 2 seed and host the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. That potential matchup would immediately test New England against one of the league’s most physical defenses, while the Denver Broncos remained in position for the conference’s lone first-round bye.

As the regular season entered its final stretch, New England’s win in Baltimore stood out as one of the most consequential results of the weekend. The victory locked in a playoff spot and kept larger ambitions alive for the Patriots, while the Ravens faced increasing urgency with their NFL postseason hopes hanging in the balance.

AFC standings (after Week 16)

Denver Broncos (12–3), AFC West leaders New England Patriots (11–3), AFC East leaders Jacksonville Jaguars (11–4), AFC South leaders Pittsburgh Steelers (9–6), AFC North leaders Los Angeles Chargers (11–4), first wild card Buffalo Bills (11–4), second wild card Houston Texans (10–5), third wild card Indianapolis Colts (8–6) Baltimore Ravens (7–7)

Current AFC playoff picture

Division leaders

Broncos (12–3), clinched playoff spot and control the No. 1 seed

(12–3), clinched playoff spot and control the No. 1 seed Patriots (11–3), AFC East leaders, playoff berth secured

(11–3), AFC East leaders, playoff berth secured Jaguars (11–4), AFC South leaders

(11–4), AFC South leaders Steelers (9–6), AFC North leaders

Wild cards

Chargers (11–4) Bills (11–4) Texans (10–5)

With two weeks remaining, the AFC race remained fluid at the top, but New England’s victory over Baltimore ensured the Patriots stayed firmly at the center of the conference’s playoff picture heading into the final push toward the postseason.