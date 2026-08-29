Odell Beckham Jr. gave the New York Giants another opportunity to evaluate his chances of making the 53-man roster in the team’s preseason finale against the New York Jets.

With the roster deadline approaching, every snap mattered for the veteran wide receiver. Beckham entered the game amid intense competition for the final spots in the Giants’ wide receiver room.

However, John Harbaugh had already offered a strong endorsement of Beckham before the game, saying the veteran had done enough to make an NFL roster. Now, after watching him against the Jets, Harbaugh once again highlighted several positive aspects of Beckham’s performance.

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What did John Harbaugh say about Odell Beckham Jr.?

John Harbaugh was asked about Beckham’s performance after the preseason finale against the Jets and praised the veteran receiver for creating opportunities in the passing game.

“I thought he played well. Got open. You know, just a fingernail away from that completion, and maybe a step away from a touchdown. So, he looked good out there.”

The Giants head coach was referring in particular to a play early in the second quarter when Beckham nearly came down with a reception of more than 50 yards.

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Jameis Winston’s throw was slightly too far in front of Beckham, but the receiver showed the explosiveness and separation that made him one of the NFL’s most dangerous playmakers during his prime.

Considering Beckham’s ability to make difficult catches, it was a play that left many wondering whether he could have completed the reception had the ball been placed slightly better. Even without the catch, however, the play demonstrated that Beckham can still create separation downfield.

Did Odell Beckham Jr. hurt his roster chances?

Odell Beckham Jr. also had a negative moment during the game. The veteran receiver slipped on one play, and the mistake contributed to an interception for Winston.

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That type of error is obviously something the Giants would prefer to avoid, particularly from a player fighting for one of the final roster spots. Still, Harbaugh’s overall assessment was clearly positive.

The head coach focused on Beckham’s ability to get open and make plays rather than allowing one mistake to define his performance. That is important because Beckham’s roster battle is not taking place in isolation.

The Giants have several receivers competing for limited spots, with Braxton Berrios and Darnell Mooney among the players whose futures have also generated discussion. The season-ending injury to Calvin Austin III has also changed the equation, potentially opening another path for Beckham to remain in New York.