John Harbaugh targets former coaches of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow for the Giants OC role

The New York Giants are thrilled to have John Harbaugh as the head coach. However, that comes with new coordinators too, and the Super Bowl-winning HC is targetting two names to battle it out to become the offensive coordinator of the team and one of them has close connections to Patrick Mahomes.

John Harbaugh is already issuing warnings to divisional rivals, so getting the offensive coordinator hire right is key for the team. Both candidates have been head coaches in the NFL, as they are Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Callahan, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Kingsbury coached the Cardinals for four years but during his college days, he coached Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech. More recently, he was the Washington Commanders OC for the last couple of seasons. As for Brian Callahan, he worked with Joe Burrow during his time with the Bengals as OC, but then was the HC of the Titans for a year and a half.

Kingsbury is an intriguing option

Kingsbury should be a more temptiong option than Brian Callahan. Kingsbury’s offense on the Commanders was very explosive. Callahan’s resume is saved by Burrow. However, the QB hid Callahan’s flaws and those were exposed during his Titans days. Kingsbury is more creative and also knows the AFC East pretty well.

Kliff Kingsbury on the sidelines during a Commanders game.

Also, Jayden Daniels is a very mobile quarterback and so is Jaxson Dart. He would also have a good RB room and pretty good, young wideouts. Callahan failed to develop Cam Ward in Tennessee and/or establish a proper WR1 for the rookie signal-caller.

Harbaugh is giving this franchise an overhaul

The Giants have had only one winning season in the last nine years. In fact, they’ve only won more than six games once in that span too. Hence, a complete new regime is needed to revamp the franchise and that’s what Harbaugh is doing.

The next few months will be key as he assess the talent on the roster, establishes the full coaching staff and prepares for the NFL Draft, where the Giants have the fifth-overall pick. In total, the Giants will have seven picks, though three are in the sixth round.