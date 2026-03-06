NY Jets’ cap space situation and what comes next: How much flexibility do they have in 2026?

The financial reset in Florham Park has quietly reshaped the outlook for the New York Jets. After a turbulent stretch of roster turnover and expensive exits, the franchise enters 2026 with notable cap room.

Estimates place them among the teams with the most available space under the cap for the 2026 league year. That level of flexibility could reshape the roster, even as large dead-cap charges still sit on the NFL books.

The franchise finds itself in a fascinating middle ground. Significant cap space offers opportunity, yet the balance between rebuilding, extending young talent and chasing impact additions remains a delicate equation.

The New York Jets enter the 2026 offseason with approximately $74 million in available salary cap space under the Top-51 rule, one of the largest cushions in the league and roughly the fifth-most cap room in the NFL at this stage of the financial calendar, as Spotrac reported.

That level of flexibility, however, comes with an important caveat. According to Spotrac’s financial breakdown, the Jets are also carrying around $91.2 million in dead money for 2026 — the highest total in the NFL.

Dead cap refers to money already paid or guaranteed to players who are no longer on the roster but still count against the salary cap. Much of that burden stems from the franchise’s recent roster overhaul.

Several high-profile departures, including the release of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, accelerated previously prorated bonuses onto the 2026 books. The QB alone accounts for about $35 million in dead cap.

Despite the heavy dead-money charges, they still maintain considerable financial maneuverability thanks to a relatively inexpensive active roster. Among the largest cap hits currently on the books are:

