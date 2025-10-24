Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes heartfelt revelation about Commanders’ assistant ahead of MNF clash

Football works in curious ways. Paths are reunited and sometimes, paths cross each other wwhere there is no ill-will. That will happen on Monday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Washington Commanders. In this game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will face a former coach of his.

Kliff Kingsbury is the actual Commanders’ offensive coordinator. However, back in the day he was the Texas Tech head coach, where Mahomes played. When asked about the relationship between the two, Mahomes said, “He’s one of the first people that truly believed in me playing the quarterback position. He gave me a ton of advice of refining me, but letting me still just be me and play to my strengths… A great person that I still stay in touch with.”

Under Kingsbury, Mahomes led the Big 12 twice in completions, pass attempts, passing yards and passing touchdowns. In fact, during Mahomes’ last collegiate season, he averaged 421 yards per game.

Kingsbury’s redemption arc is incredible

After his Texas Tech span, the Arizona Cardinals hired Kingsbury as head coach. His tenure there was not successful at all. In fact, his reputation suffered quite a hit. Now, he is once again a very respected name in the NFL thanks to his work as the Commanders’ offensive coordinator.

Offensive Coordinator Kliff Kingsbury of the Washington Commanders

With him calling plays, the Commanders were a top five scoring offense last year and they are top 10 right now even with all their injuries. Kingsbury has developed a very creative offense and his scheme is deep in levels and versatile too.

Kingsbury will face a tough task this Monday

Kansas City has a very good defense and Mahomes is playing his best football since 2022. Hence, Kingsbury’s task right now is simpler said than done. He needs to overcome a top defensive unit, and keep the pace with one of the best quarterbacks of all time at Arrowhead.

Not only that, but he will have to do so with a backup QB. Jayden Daniels was ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury so it will be Marcus Mariota going under center. With an 0-3 career record against Mahomes, Mariota will try to pull an incredible upset with the help of Kingsbury on the sidelines.