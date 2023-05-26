There are some head coaches in the NFL that are future Hall of Famers. They usually have good contracts considering how important they are for their teams, but the duration of each deal is similar. That’s not what happened with Jon Gruden a few years ago.

Gruden decided to leave his job on television to coach the then Oakland Raiders. In 2018 he didn’t get a normal offer. The Raiders gave him a 10-year contract worth 100 million dollars with the expectations being going back to the Super Bowl.

However, things never clicked on the field. Moreover, Gruden had to step down as head coach for some issues off the field after emails sent by him including unfortunate words were leaked. This happened in October of 2021, although now he briefly returned to the league as an advisor.

Jon Gruden spends time with NFC team

After his infamous exit from the Las Vegas Raiders, he hasn’t returned to the league. However, there is no doubt that his experience could still be valuable for a lot of franchises. In this case, it was a team that has a new veteran quarterback.

Gruden spent time with the New Orleans Saints to help Derek Carr. He reportedly visited the facilities in the last couple of days to assist his former quarterback with the transition to a new offense, according to Jeff Duncan of Nola.com.

The head coach has a past in common with Sean Payton when they were both part of the staff in the Philadelphia Eagles back in 1997. The Saints haven’t changed their philosophy in Payton’s absence, so it makes sense to have Gruden adding extra help especially because he also knows Carr very well.