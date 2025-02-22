Penguins coach Mike Sullivan gives final update on Sidney Crosby’s status for game vs Alex Ovechkin’s Caps

Sidney Crosby lifted the trophy alongside Team Canada at the TD Garden on Thursday night after a big win in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. Coincidentally, the Pittsburgh Penguins star beat Mike Sullivan‘s Team USA, the side of his head coach at the Pens. Doubts are growing as to whether the 37-year-old forward will take the ice to face the Washington Capitals of NHL star Alex Ovechkin.

With the glorious adventure of the 4 Nations behind us, teams are quickly getting back into the swing of the NHL season. In this case, Sullivan‘s Pens need wins to move up the standings and out of seventh place in the Metropolitan Division.

Pittsburgh’s present needs quick results and what better than to try to do it by lining up behind the veteran Crosby, the team’s star. However, the 37-year-old forward’s tight schedule could be tough on him, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to play against Ovechkin‘s Caps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sullivan gave an update on Crosby’s status

Both Crosby and Sullivan flew together from Boston to Pittsburgh on Friday morning to rejoin the Penguins. After practice, the head coach was clear about his star’s status. “Sid and I talked briefly when we got back here this morning. Right now, we’re probably going to make a game-time decision on him. Obviously he wasn’t able to practice today, but he’s feeling good,” Sullivan said.

Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins

Advertisement

Crosby missed two games with the Penguins before joining Team Canada for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Those games were a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers and a 3-2 road loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The reason for his absence was a left arm ailment. The next few hours will be key in determining whether the Pittsburgh star will take the ice against Ovechkin and his Capitals on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

see also Sidney Crosby's net worth: How rich is the captain of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Can Ovechkin set NHL goal scoring record?

Ovechkin continues his quest to break the all-time scoring record and will look to get even better when the Capitals travel to face the Penguins in the third of four games between the two teams this season. Ovechkin has 26 goals in 39 games this season and is 15 goals away from tying Wayne Gretzky for the all-time record of 894. The veteran is guaranteed 27 more regular-season games with the Caps to get there.