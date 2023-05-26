The Las Vegas Raiders want to have a terrific 2023 NFL season. Davante Adams is seen as one of the key pieces of the team to do so, but he wide receiver recently threw shade to the entire organization and now he has released a statement to explain himself to the fans.

The Raiders are going through a rough time. The team has been unable to compete lately, as the AFC West currently belongs to the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. However, they are trying to change this situation for the 2023 season.

The team signed Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Derek Carr, who left after nine years with them. All these changes led to Davante Adams’ reaction, but unfortunately the wide receiver didn’t have the best comments towards the franchise he plays for.

Davante Adams’ downplays throwing shade at the Raiders

The Raiders are struggling to compete in the AFC. They made a significant change by cutting Derek Carr and signing Jimmy Garoppolo, which of course will have a huge impact in their wide receivers.

Davante Adams is their main receiver, and the former Packers players is not completely happy with how things are working at Las Vegas. He recently threw shade to HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler by saying that he was not on their same page.

According to reports, Adams really wanted the team to trade for Aaron Rodgers in order to play once again alongside the Super Bowl XLV champion. However, they went for a cheaper option by signing Jimmy Garoppolo, who was a free agent.

“At the end of the day, like I said a couple times now, I’m ecstatic to get to work with the new guys,” Adams said. “Jimmy (Garoppolo) is a great guy. Love him to death. I didn’t know him very well before he got here, but getting to work together a little bit, being around each other, getting to know him, he’s a great guy. Definitely excited about getting to work with him and everybody else that’s in here.

“As far as the front office, I haven’t had a relationship in the past — this is 10 years for me in this game — and I haven’t had a relationship like I’ve had with those guys. Everything gets taken out of context.”