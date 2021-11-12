It seems that the Gruden affair still alive and coming back for more, now he wants to bring Roger Goodell and the entire NFL down with a lawsuit. Gruden want to clear his name. Check here the full details about this new Gruden’s drama.

Jon Gruden doesn't want to sit around doing nothing, he is taking big strides to try to clear his name after his resignation as Raiders head coach due to accusations of racism. Gruden's personal attorney, Adam Hosmer-Henner, was the one who confirmed to the NFL Network about the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach's lawsuit against the NFL and Roger Goodell.

The lawsuit against the NFL and Roger Goodell is a direct indictment where Gruden points out that they (NFL and Goodell) used the old emails to destroy his career and reputation in the middle of the season as head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders. The lawsuit refers specifically to how a campaign was created from within the NFL to destroy Gruden and how the NFL and Goodell used the national media to cause greater harm.

The racist and homophobic emails forced Gruden to resign as head coach, was it either that or be fired by the team. According to the lawsuit documents, the emails were withheld for a long time waiting for the right moment to take down Gruden in a Soviet-style way.

Where are the other racist emails the NFL found at the Washington Football Team offices?

That question could be answered if this lawsuit reaches a court and the judge somehow declares that the emails have to be released to the public. But that's unlikely to happen, as the only person affected by the racist emails appears to have been Jon Gruden and so far there are no allegations against anyone else in the NFL.

What chance does Gruden have of winning the lawsuit against the NFL and Roger Goodell?

The chances are slim, but the NFL and especially Roger Goodell know that an enemy like Gruden is not good news for the business. The feelings that Gruden can touch with Raiders fans base could cause further damage. Gruden may not achieve anything with this lawsuit, but the NFL and Gruden's lawyer could reach a settlement to end all this drama, that would also be a victory for Jon Gruden.

