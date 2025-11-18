Jonathan Gannon delivers firm message on Cardinals’ locker room support

The Arizona Cardinals were brought back to reality by the Seattle Seahawks (44-22 in Week 10) and the San Francisco 49ers (41-22) after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.

The Cards are dead last in the NFC West division standings, seeing the other three teams compete for the title. Despite a positive 2-0 start to the season, they have been unable to maintain the pace.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon has received a lot of criticism for the team’s performances, and some think he may be coaching for his job right now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan Gannon shrugs off “hot seat” rumors

Ahead of their Week 12 duel against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Gannon opened up on the rumors, saying he can’t control what the front office is thinking and he can only focus on his job. More importantly, he firmly stated that he counts on the players’ support.

Jonathan Gannon – Arizona Cardinals – NFL 2023

Advertisement

“They want to be part of the solution as well,” he said. “They come up and tell me that, and that’s a good thing. I’d be lying to say it’s cheerful in there (the locker room) right now.”

Advertisement

The Cardinals could go through major changes in the offseason, starting with Kyler Murray leaving the team. Gannon could follow the quarterback if the team fails to make the playoffs again.