Jonathan Gannon turns heads with major admission about his future with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals’ latest defeat at the hands of the 49ers in Glendale marked their seventh loss of the season. The team’s performance has fallen short of expectations, and many are beginning to question Jonathan Gannon’s short-term future as head coach.

It is clear that the results are not favorable, and the poor level of play, coupled with injuries that have sidelined players of great importance, have caused the Cardinals to currently occupy the last spot in the NFC West.

In a recent interview with the press, Gannon was candid about his situation, making it clear that his future with the franchise isn’t entirely in his hands. He also vowed to do everything within his power to remain the head coach.

“Not controllable for me,” Gannon said, via the Arizona Republic. “I didn’t hire myself, I’m not going to fire myself. So seriously, I know it comes up. That’s the business we’re in. If you don’t want to be in that business, we laugh, we joke, go work somewhere else. I’m going to control the controllables for myself. Come to work and do the best job that I can and try to get our team in a position to win a game.”

Head coach Jonathan Gannon of the Arizona Cardinals.

Getting the season back on track

Despite currently holding the last place in the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals are determined to find a way to improve their record as the NFL season progresses. For the Cardinals to turn things around, they will need to see immediate improvements in execution on both sides of the ball and greater consistency in key moments.

A healthy return and impactful performance from sidelined star players, such as Kyler Murray, will also be crucial. While the path to a winning season is challenging, the team must focus on securing wins in its remaining divisional matchups to build momentum and move out of the bottom of the standings.

What’s next for the Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals face a mixed three-game stretch as they fight to improve their record. They begin at home by hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars, followed by a tough road trip to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

They conclude this period by returning home to face the divisional rival Los Angeles Rams. Securing victories in these games—especially the divisional match against the Rams—is essential for the Cardinals if they hope to climb out of the NFC West basement.

