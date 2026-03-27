Jordan Love welcomes Matt LaFleur’s extension despite Packers’ recent struggles

The Green Bay Packers have not enjoyed postseason success under Matt LaFleur’s coaching. However, the club just extended his contract, a move that Jordan Love welcomes.

After the 2025 NFL season, rumors swirled about the Packers potentially parting ways with Matt LaFleur. Surprisingly, the club went the other way and gave him a multi-year extension that will reportedly pay him around $9 million per year.

The move shocked many, including Packers fans. However, quarterback Jordan Love believes it was a smart decision, as consistency and avoiding a new system are key for him to perform at a peak level.

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“Being able to keep Matt around is awesome, and I’m very happy about that,” QB Jordan Love told Kyle Malzahn of WFRV. “It’s a lot to learn a whole new system and new terminology. As a quarterback, being in the same system, the same terminology, it definitely helps me out.”

Matt LaFleur needs to prove his worth

Matt LaFleur has been the Packers’ head coach since 2019, achieving a 76-40-1 record (.654). However, postseason success has continuously eluded Green Bay.

The Packers have reached the Conference Championship twice under LaFleur’s guidance, losing in 2019 to the 49ers and a year later to the Buccaneers. This is why LaFleur is being so heavily criticized by fans and analysts.

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Last year, the front office invested two first-round picks to acquire Micah Parsons, who unfortunately suffered a season-ending injury. However, with a healthy roster, expectations are sky-high for Green Bay in 2026.

Jordan Love also faces significant pressure

Not only is Matt LaFleur under the spotlight, but so is Jordan Love. The quarterback’s talents are undeniable, but he currently lacks the “clutch” factor that separates elite signal-callers from the rest of the pack.

Jordan Love goes DEEP to Romeo Doubs 🔥



GBvsCHI on Prime Video

Also streaming on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IscsPNFnAX — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026

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In three years as a starter, Love has taken the Packers to the playoffs each season. Nevertheless, with that experience, fans are demanding he step up and finally become the franchise quarterback they expect him to be.