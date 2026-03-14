Anthony Richardson would reportedly be on Packers’ radar to back up Jordan Love

Anthony Richardson is a likely trade candidate and, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN, the Green Bay Packers are a team to monitor on the quarterback sweepstakes. The team is looking for a Jordan Love backup.

Anthony Richardson is still part of the Colts, though he is not a guy seen in the future of the team. Hence, he could be a cheaper QB with plenty of upside (though still very raw) for the Packers to go for.

Per Holder, the QB “would be attracted to a situation that pairs him with a proven QB developer. There are several coaches out there that check that box, including Matt LaFleur.” After all, Richardson is only 23 years old and a freak athlete.

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LaFleur has a great developing reputation

When Malik Willis arrived in Green Bay he was as raw as a prospect can be. While being Jordan Love’s backup, Willis learned and developed under LaFleur. When he played, he shined. In fact, LaFleur is the reason why Willis signed a three-year, $67.5 million deal.

Head coach Matt Lafleur

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Same as Willis, Richardson is a very raw product, yet incredibly talented. Hence, he could see LaFleur as the best possible candidate. Richardson should see this as the opportunity to finally flourish.

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see also Packers lock in key teammate for Jordan Love ahead of 2026 NFL season

Richardson must understand he will still not play much

Jordan Love is the undisputed QB1 of the Packers. So, if Richardson goes there, he must have the understanding that he is not even going to compete for the job. However, it’s a chance to make something out of his career. And, when Jordan Love gets banged up, a solitary good performance would get his stock elevated massively. Richardson must be wise, and the Packers are a wise choice.

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