Packers lock in key teammate for Jordan Love ahead of 2026 NFL season

The last NFL season for the Green Bay Packers ended on a bittersweet note, simply because they were unable to achieve their ultimate goal. That said, the focus is already on what’s ahead, and fortunately for Jordan Love, he will once again be well protected heading into the next campaign.

At a time when teams are looking to lock in their key players, release others, or evaluate potential moves, Matt LaFleur will have one of his top defensive assets for a few more years.

Adam Schefter revealed via X: “Just ahead of free agency, the Packers and OT Sean Rhyan reached agreement on a three-year, $33 million extension with a max value of $39 million.

“The deal contains an $11 million signing bonus, and prevents Rhyan from hitting the free-agent market. The deal was negotiated by Sam Mirza, Cameron Foster and Chris Cabott.”

Sean Rhyan #75 of the Green Bay Packers.

Love, the biggest beneficiary

Sean Rhyan’s extension is a major win for Jordan Love’s protection, especially following Rhyan’s seamless transition to center last season. After taking over the pivot in 2025, the former UCLA standout anchored an offensive line that allowed Love to finish with a 101.2 passer rating, surrendering only one sack over his final nine starts.

By stabilizing the interior and reducing interior pressure, Rhyan’s development has directly enabled Love’s career-low 1.4% interception rate, securing a high-level pocket for the Packers‘ offense heading into 2026.