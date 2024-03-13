Last season, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were one of the favorites to reach the Super Bowl after closing out the calendar with five consecutive wins which ere enough to steal the AFC East from the Miami Dolphins.

As the No.2 seed, they finally hosted Patrick Mahomes in a playoff game to avenge the misfortunes of the past. However, the Kansas City Chiefs got a 27-24 win thanks to another epic performance by their quarterback.

In the start of free agency, the Buffalo Bills are really struggling with the salary cap. Just a few days ago, in massive news for the NFL, they had to release a huge list of names.

Safety Jordan Poyer, center Mitch Morse, defensive back Siran Neal, wide receiver Deonte Harty and running back Nyheim Hines. Now, Allen has lost one of his top wide receivers.

Gabe Davis leaves Bills to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Gabe Davis just signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Of course, that’s a massive addition for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and head coach Doug Pederson considering Calvin Ridley is a free agent and could leave town soon.

Meanwhile, the impact for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will be massive. In an amazing stat, 70% of Davis’ plays ended in a touchdown or at least a first down during his tenure with the Bills.

Right now, Stefon Diggs is their only star wide receiver on the depth chart and, considering the salary cap issues, it would be really difficult to make a splash. That’s why the path to address that position for Sean McDermott could be the 2024 NFL Draft.