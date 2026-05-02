Brandon Bean is still upset about not being able to reach the Super Bowl with Bills

Since his arrival in Orchard Park in 2017, Brandon Beane has led his team to the playoffs in 8 of his 9 seasons as general manager. However, the frustration of not having reached a Super Bowl still remains, and he is determined to end that drought as soon as possible with the Buffalo Bills.

“Listen, no one’s more angry that we haven’t got it done at myself than me,” Beane said in a recent interview with Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com. “And I’ll always be that way. I don’t need outside motivation. I don’t need that. If we go in there right now and we play ping-pong, I’m going to try and whip your (expletive). And if you beat me, I’m going to try and figure out what you did and how you beat me.

“And I’m going to tell you to get your (expletive) back over here soon and we’re going to come back at it until I can beat you. And so as long as Terry Pegula and the Pegula family allows me to do this job, that’s what it’s going to be.”

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Beane, who was recently given an expanded role in January 2026 by being named President of Football Operations as well, has helped turn the Buffalo Bills into a consistent contender in the AFC East in recent years. The big question remains: can this be the year they finally break through and reach their first long-awaited Super Bowl?

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

The Beane era as GM

Since Brandon Beane took the helm back in 2017, the Buffalo Bills have undergone a remarkable transformation into a perennial powerhouse. Under his leadership, the team secured four consecutive AFC East titles from 2020 to 2023 and reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2020 season.

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His tenure has been defined by consistent postseason appearances and a top-tier winning percentage, solidifying Buffalo as one of the most elite and stable organizations in the NFL.

Season, Record (W-L) AFC East Finish Playoff Result 2017, 9–7 2nd Wild Card Round (L vs. Jaguars) 2018, 6–10 3rd Missed Playoffs 2019, 10–6 2nd Wild Card Round (L vs. Texans) 2020, 13–3 1st AFC Championship Game (L vs. Chiefs) 2021, 11–6 1st Divisional Round (L vs. Chiefs) 2022, 13–3 1st Divisional Round (L vs. Bengals) 2023, 11–6 1st Divisional Round (L vs. Chiefs) 2024, 13-4 1st AFC Championship Game (L vs. Chiefs) 2025, 12–5 2nd Divisional Round (L vs. Broncos)

Airs of change in the Bills

Following the conclusion of the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills made a bold change at the helm by parting ways with Sean McDermott after nine seasons and promoting offensive coordinator Joe Brady to head coach in January 2026. This transition marks a significant shift in the organization’s philosophy, moving toward a more offensive-minded “CEO-style” leadership focused on maximizing Josh Allen‘s prime years.

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In this way, the Bills have entered a new era characterized by a fresh vision and a modernized coaching staff, aiming to finally overcome their postseason hurdles and secure a Super Bowl title.