Steelers’ opponents in 2026 NFL season: Pittsburgh’s home and road games this year

A challenging 2026 NFL slate awaits the Pittsburgh Steelers, with matchups against the AFC North rivals, plus rotating clashes with teams from the NFC West and AFC East still to be fully revealed.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2026 NFL season is already mapped out, setting the stage for a schedule that blends classic AFC North rivalries with a rotating mix of cross-conference opponents. Big matchups once again form the core of their year.

Outside the AFC North, their slate expands into a broader challenge that includes teams from the AFC South and NFC South, along with select interconference games assigned by the NFL’s rotation system.

That combination brings a wide range of styles and environments, from high-powered offenses to tough road atmospheres across the league. The final piece comes from the league’s standings-based scheduling formula.

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Who will the Steelers face during the 2026 NFL season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2026 schedule is already set, and it outlines a demanding mix of AFC North rivalries, cross-conference matchups and standings-based games that will define their regular season.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Houston Texans (Source: Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

As always, their toughest stretch comes from within the division, with home-and-away games against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns forming the foundation of their year.

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Beyond the AFC North, they will take on full divisions from the AFC South and NFC South, adding trips to cities like Jacksonville, New Orleans and Tampa Bay, along with home matchups against teams such as the Houston Texans.

To complete the 17-game slate, Mike McCarthy’s team will also face additional opponents based on the NFL’s standings formula from the previous season, which pairs teams with similarly ranked finishers across other divisions.

Home games

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

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