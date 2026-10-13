Josh Allen warns Raiders after Bills’ big win on MNF vs Rams

Josh Allen and his Buffalo Bills came out on top in Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, and now they're setting their sights on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

Week 5’s Monday Night Football matchup had an epic finish, as the Buffalo Bills finally managed to overcome the Los Angeles Rams in the closing moments with a field goal, securing a valuable win at SoFi Stadium. Now, Josh Allen and his teammates are staying on the West Coast, as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.

“Coming across the country, playing on a Monday night, we’re on a short week, we’ve got to go to Vegas next week,” Allen said to the press once the game concluded.

Now, the warning is for the Raiders: “We’re staying here. Trusting our guys to be pros and do the right thing. We’re here to win this week and next week, and we’ve got to get past this one on a short week and find a way to win.”

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After defeating the Rams, the Bills improved to 4-1 and took the lead in the AFC East. Can they keep their winning streak alive when they visit Allegiant Stadium next weekend?

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams.

A Hollywood ending in Los Angeles

The Bills clinched a memorable 37-34 overtime victory against the Rams at SoFi Stadium in a thrilling, back-and-forth contest. Allen threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding 47 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Stafford matched the intensity with 320 passing yards and three touchdowns, leading Los Angeles to score 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Ultimately, Buffalo’s defense held firm when it mattered most, allowing the Bills to execute a decisive game-winning drive in sudden death.

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Focused on Las Vegas

Following their thrilling victory at SoFi Stadium, the Buffalo Bills will head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2026. After a Bye week, they will return home to Highmark Stadium to host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, November 1, 2026. They then hit the road again to face the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Week 6: vs. Las Vegas Raiders — Allegiant Stadium (Oct 18, 2026)

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: vs. Baltimore Ravens — Highmark Stadium (Nov 1, 2026)

Week 9: vs. Minnesota Vikings — U.S. Bank Stadium (Nov 9, 2026)

Key takeaways

Buffalo defeated the Rams 37-34 in overtime on Monday Night Football.

in overtime on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen warned the Raiders that the Bills are staying on the West Coast.

that the Bills are staying on the West Coast. Buffalo will face the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, October 18, 2026.