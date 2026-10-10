Brock Purdy ties Bills’ Josh Allen as favorite to win MVP due to his play for the 49ers

Brock Purdy has positioned himself as a co-favorite for MVP alongside Josh Allen. The San Francisco 49ers are 4-0, the Buffalo Bills 3-1.

One could argue no one has played the quarterback position better than Brock Purdy to start the 2026 NFL season. Now, the San Francisco 49ers are 4-0 and that has catapulted the signal-caller to become the co-favorite to win MVP alongside Buffalo Bills star: Josh Allen.

Purdy is yet to receive a sack this season and that has obviously helped his case, but his prowess alone is also absolutely a reason for the 49ers being one of three unbeaten teams ahead of Week 5.

Now, both Purdy and Allen have a +300 line to become the 2026 NFL Most Valuable Player. Allen is, once again, playing hero ball to get the Bills wins, but Purdy might be playing the best football in his career.

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Purdy’s stats throughout the first four weeks of the 2026 NFL season

Purdy has the best passer rating in the NFL with an otherworldly 126.3. Throughout this stretch, Purdy has passed for at least two or more touchdowns in all four of his games.

Brock Purdy through the first four games:



11 TDs

1 INT pic.twitter.com/xcS3rlN0oL — NFL (@NFL) October 4, 2026

Purdy is currently riding a three-game streak with no turnovers as well. Pure and elite football level in all facets of the game. Josh Allen has to do so for his team to win, Purdy is just enjoying himself on the field and winning while he’s at it.

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Purdy is defying the AFC QBs for MVP

Purdy is the only NFC quarterback in the top 6 favored to win MVP. That speaks volumes of what he is doing for the 49ers. After all, the AFC is known for their elite QBs. This is the top 6:

Brock Purdy +300

⁠Josh Allen +300

⁠Patrick Mahomes +600

⁠Lamar Jackson +800

⁠Trevor Lawrence +1000

⁠Joe Burrow +1400

Key takeaways

Brock Purdy holds +300 MVP odds , tying Josh Allen as co-favorite entering Week 5.

, tying Josh Allen as co-favorite entering Week 5. Purdy leads the league with a 126.3 passer rating and zero sacks taken.

and zero sacks taken. Brock Purdy stands as the only NFC quarterback among the top six MVP betting candidates.