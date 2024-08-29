Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has made a big admission in his return to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he's reuniting with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is reuniting with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid only a year after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs for the New England Patriots, aiming to be part of a successful NFL team again.

Back in 2022, the USC product played a key role in Mahomes’ offense en route to the Chiefs‘ Super Bowl LVII victory. However, the expectations for the wideout are different this season.

Since he failed to make much of an impact in Foxborough and the Chiefs will have other weapons above him on the depth chart, even Smith-Schuster has made it clear that his stats this season may not be similar to those from 2022.

“You have so many guys in this offense, where you can do so many things,” Smith-Schuster said in his first press conference after returning to Kansas City, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

JuJu Smith-Schuster in action with the Patriots.

“For me, it’s not so much about numbers, it’s about where I can be used and fit,” Smith-Schuster added. “I wasn’t here during training camp with these guys, so being able to come back here and be familiar with the offensive coordinator, head coach, and Pat, it made my job a lot easier.”

Chiefs have new weapons for Mahomes in 2024

Smith-Schuster’s return to Arrowhead gives the Chiefs more depth at wide receiver, where other players are expected to be Mahomes’ main weapons throughout the 2024 season.

Since the WR room – except for rookie wideout Rashee Rice – failed to help Mahomes in 2023, the team has completely revamped the group with interesting additions before bringing back JuJu.

Veteran wideout Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrived in free agency before the Chiefs traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get Xavier Worthy in the first round, increasing Mahomes’ options besides Rice.

Smith-Schuster lets Mahomes, Reid know Chiefs can still trust in him

After an unsuccessful stint in New England, Smith-Schuster explained how hard it is for a wide receiver to learn a new playbook. But he made it clear to Mahomes and Reid this won’t be a problem for him in Kansas City.

“I’m very familiar with the offense,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’m very familiar with (head coach) Andy Reid, [quarterback Patrick Mahomes], the guys. Being in this facility makes your job a lot easier than going somewhere new where you have to learn everything pretty quickly.”