Trending topics:
NFL

JuJu Smith-Schuster makes something clear to Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid in Chiefs reunion

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has made a big admission in his return to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he's reuniting with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

Head coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talk prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesHead coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talk prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Martín O’donnell

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is reuniting with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid only a year after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs for the New England Patriots, aiming to be part of a successful NFL team again.

Back in 2022, the USC product played a key role in Mahomes’ offense en route to the Chiefs‘ Super Bowl LVII victory. However, the expectations for the wideout are different this season.

Since he failed to make much of an impact in Foxborough and the Chiefs will have other weapons above him on the depth chart, even Smith-Schuster has made it clear that his stats this season may not be similar to those from 2022.

You have so many guys in this offense, where you can do so many things,” Smith-Schuster said in his first press conference after returning to Kansas City, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

JuJu Smith-Schuster was released by the Patriots during the 2024 offseason

JuJu Smith-Schuster in action with the Patriots.

“For me, it’s not so much about numbers, it’s about where I can be used and fit,” Smith-Schuster added. “I wasn’t here during training camp with these guys, so being able to come back here and be familiar with the offensive coordinator, head coach, and Pat, it made my job a lot easier.”

Advertisement
Chiefs take weapon from Dak Prescott, Cowboys to help Patrick Mahomes with Travis Kelce backup

see also

Chiefs take weapon from Dak Prescott, Cowboys to help Patrick Mahomes with Travis Kelce backup

Chiefs have new weapons for Mahomes in 2024

Smith-Schuster’s return to Arrowhead gives the Chiefs more depth at wide receiver, where other players are expected to be Mahomes’ main weapons throughout the 2024 season.

Since the WR room – except for rookie wideout Rashee Rice – failed to help Mahomes in 2023, the team has completely revamped the group with interesting additions before bringing back JuJu.

Advertisement

Veteran wideout Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrived in free agency before the Chiefs traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get Xavier Worthy in the first round, increasing Mahomes’ options besides Rice.

Smith-Schuster lets Mahomes, Reid know Chiefs can still trust in him

After an unsuccessful stint in New England, Smith-Schuster explained how hard it is for a wide receiver to learn a new playbook. But he made it clear to Mahomes and Reid this won’t be a problem for him in Kansas City.

Advertisement

I’m very familiar with the offense,” Smith-Schuster said. “I’m very familiar with (head coach) Andy Reid, [quarterback Patrick Mahomes], the guys. Being in this facility makes your job a lot easier than going somewhere new where you have to learn everything pretty quickly.”

martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Celtic star picks GOAT between LeBron James and Michael Jordan
NBA

Celtic star picks GOAT between LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Thomas Muller sends message to Hansi Flick ahead Bayern-Barcelona Champions League clash
Soccer

Thomas Muller sends message to Hansi Flick ahead Bayern-Barcelona Champions League clash

NFL News: Jerod Mayo explains why he chose Jacoby Brissett over Drake Maye as QB1 of Patriots
NFL

NFL News: Jerod Mayo explains why he chose Jacoby Brissett over Drake Maye as QB1 of Patriots

Bronny James inspires son of another legend to pursue NBA career
Sin categoría

Bronny James inspires son of another legend to pursue NBA career

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo