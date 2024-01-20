Mike Tomlin hasn’t won a playoff game with the Pittsburgh Steelers since 2017 and his last Super Bowl victory came almost 14 years ago. After the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, there’s no answer at the quarterback position.

This season was a roller coaster which ended in a 10-7 record and a ‘miraculous’ ticket to the playoffs thanks to the help of the Titans. However, the Buffalo Bills derailed any championship hopes in the Wild Card round.

Kenny Pickett was supposed to be the franchise quarterback of the future for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL, but injuries have been a major issue. Mitch Trubisky was disaster as the backup and Mason Rudolph emerged as a surprise leading the team to the postseason.

Now, even with such bas results in the playoffs, Art Rooney II confirmed the Post-Gazzette that the Steelers are planning to extend Mike Tomlin’s contract which is set to exprire after the 2024 season.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Steelers in 2024?

No one knew for sure if the Steelers could go for possible names available in the market such as Russell Wilson or Jimmy Garoppolo. However, during his final press conference of the season, Mike Tomlin confirmed Kenny Pickett will be QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. The head coach guaranteed a lot of competition for that spot.

“I’m extremely confident in him. I feel stronger about some of the intangible things than I did when we first started doing business with him because I have evidence of it. He’s highly competitive and professional. He didn’t run from challenges. He runs to challenges. He’s got a good framework for a young guy. He’s mature beyond his years. I’m excited about him.”

Though Pickett will be the quarterback at the top of the depth chart in training, Tomlin sent a huge warning to the young player. It might be now or never for him to become a star in the NFL.

“Certainly, it’s a big year for him. We met this morning and we acknowledged that. It is a huge year for him, but, I’m also excited about just watching him wear that component of it. I know how he is wired and built. I’m excited about watching him attack it.”

The big question for the Steelers is who will be Pickett’s competition. Though Tomlin wants him back, Mason Rudolph is set to become a free agent after his great performances during the last month.