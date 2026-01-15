Justin Herbert and Christian McCaffrey could lose key coaches to Dolphins as HC interviews are appointed

The Miami Dolphins need a new head coach and they are setting their sights on two hot defensive coordinators. This could have some implications for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers and Christian McCaffrey‘s San Francisco 49ers.

After interviewing Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the Dolphins will interview Chargers DC Jesse Minter and 49ers DC Robert Saleh. All this comes to light after Dolphins’ possible target, John Harbaugh, signed with the Giants.

The Dolphins already had interviews with former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak. Hence, this marks a change of focus now, where the Dolphins went from offensive-minded coaches to now going the other route with defensive coordinators.

Robert Saleh has made his name relevant again

After getting unceremoniously fired by the New York Jets, Robert Saleh’s future as a head coach in the NFL looked cloudy. However, his work as the 49ers DC has been so great, that within a year, he is back in the radar for many teams.

Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers

Not only that, but Saleh has done a magnificent job without the team’s two best defensive players. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner have missed most of the year and Saleh has made this defense a situationally great unit regardless. If he lands a head coaching job, whether it’s with the Dolphins or elsewhere, he is on redemption time.

Jesse Minter is also an intriguing name

Minter, who serves as Justin Herbert‘s Chargers DC, has been an interim HC once in his career, albeit at the collegiate level. However, his job with the Chargers is too good to ignore.

It’s the same with Saleh, as Christian McCaffrey had the 49ers offense rolling. The difference is that Minter is seeking his first head coaching job in the NFL, so he has all to prove, but also the responsibility to create credibility around his name.