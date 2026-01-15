Fred Warner confirms he could play for 49ers vs Seahawks in 2026 playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers have had a remarkable 2025 season despite a huge number of injuries. Undoubtedly, one of the most important losses for head coach Kyle Shanahan was linebacker Fred Warner.

During the Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Warner suffered a fractured and dislocated right ankle. At that moment, Shanahan thought his defensive star would not return this year.

However, in something that has surprised fans and experts, Fred Warner could have a chance to play against the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. That could be a massive boost on the way to the Super Bowl.

Is Fred Warner playing for 49ers vs Seahawks?

Fred Warner could play with the San Francisco 49ers in Seattle. The linebacker was seen in a video working with the team and confirmed that his window to return is open.

“We’re taking it day by day. I think they said last week that they weren’t going to open my window and then my window is now open. So yeah, we’re just taking it day by day.”

However, Warner was very clear in stating that if the doctors do not clear him, he will not put himself at risk, even though the key player wants to help the 49ers. “Everything up to this point has been in direct communication with the doctors, the trainers, everybody involved with my surgery. So, anytime you step out there on a football field, that’s what this game is, a violent game. But at the same time, I’m not going to go out there and put myself at an added risk if I’m not ready.”

