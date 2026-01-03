Trending topics:
NFL

Christian McCaffrey on the verge of a rare NFL record entering 49ers–Seahawks in Week 18

Christian McCaffrey is once again putting together an outstanding season, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards, and Week 18 presents a golden opportunity to break a record against the Seattle Seahawks in a crucial game for the San Francisco 49ers.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Christian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesChristian McCaffrey, running back of the San Francisco 49ers

Christian McCaffrey enters Week 18 with 1,179 rushing yards, marking his first season with more than 1,000 rushing yards since 2023. He now faces a major matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which he will need to be at his best for the San Francisco 49ers to secure a win.

Last week, McCaffrey rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown, his best performance so far in the 2025 season. In Week 18, he will have a chance to become the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

McCaffrey needs 110 receiving yards to add to the 890 receiving yards he already has entering Week 18. Reaching that mark would give him a rare and highly coveted record. This season, he has posted four games with more than 100 total yards, a key factor in the 49ers’ success.

Advertisement

McCaffrey against the Seahawks this season

It is worth noting that McCaffrey already faced the Seahawks earlier in the 2025 season. That came in Week 1, and while it was not his strongest outing, he still finished with 69 rushing yards and 73 receiving yards, a performance that still ranks among his top 10 games of the season.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

The 49ers won that Week 1 matchup, and McCaffrey showed he was healthier than ever after leaving behind a 2024 season plagued by injuries, one in which he appeared in only four games as San Francisco struggled without him and several other key players.

NFL playoffs: How many teams make the postseason?

see also

NFL playoffs: How many teams make the postseason?

Overall, McCaffrey holds eight NFL records, many as a running back but some as a receiver as well. He is the fourth player in league history to reach 7,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards in a career, a milestone that continues to grow. Interestingly, only two of his records have come with the 49ers: most consecutive games with a touchdown, at 17, and most rushing touchdowns in a single season, with 14.

Advertisement
richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey raises concern for the Seahawks head coach ahead of Week 18 matchup
NFL

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey raises concern for the Seahawks head coach ahead of Week 18 matchup

What happens if 49ers lose tonight against Bears on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 17?
NFL

What happens if 49ers lose tonight against Bears on MNF in 2025 NFL Week 17?

What happens if Bears lose to 49ers on MNF tonight in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?
NFL

What happens if Bears lose to 49ers on MNF tonight in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

Aaron Rodgers, Hollywood Brown among players who could earn major incentives in NFL Week 18
NFL

Aaron Rodgers, Hollywood Brown among players who could earn major incentives in NFL Week 18

Better Collective Logo