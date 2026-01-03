Christian McCaffrey on the verge of a rare NFL record entering 49ers–Seahawks in Week 18

Christian McCaffrey enters Week 18 with 1,179 rushing yards, marking his first season with more than 1,000 rushing yards since 2023. He now faces a major matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, a game in which he will need to be at his best for the San Francisco 49ers to secure a win.

Last week, McCaffrey rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown, his best performance so far in the 2025 season. In Week 18, he will have a chance to become the first player in NFL history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season.

McCaffrey needs 110 receiving yards to add to the 890 receiving yards he already has entering Week 18. Reaching that mark would give him a rare and highly coveted record. This season, he has posted four games with more than 100 total yards, a key factor in the 49ers’ success.

McCaffrey against the Seahawks this season

It is worth noting that McCaffrey already faced the Seahawks earlier in the 2025 season. That came in Week 1, and while it was not his strongest outing, he still finished with 69 rushing yards and 73 receiving yards, a performance that still ranks among his top 10 games of the season.

The 49ers won that Week 1 matchup, and McCaffrey showed he was healthier than ever after leaving behind a 2024 season plagued by injuries, one in which he appeared in only four games as San Francisco struggled without him and several other key players.

Overall, McCaffrey holds eight NFL records, many as a running back but some as a receiver as well. He is the fourth player in league history to reach 7,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards in a career, a milestone that continues to grow. Interestingly, only two of his records have come with the 49ers: most consecutive games with a touchdown, at 17, and most rushing touchdowns in a single season, with 14.