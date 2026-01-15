John Harbaugh’s Giants contract length and salary: How much will the HC make in NY?

Cross John Harbaugh’s name off the list of available coaches. The New York Giants are reportedly finalizing a deal with their new head coach for the 2026 NFL season, and a new era is about to begin in the Big Apple.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants have signed John Harbaugh to a five-year contract. While the financial details have not been officially disclosed, Rapoport reports that Harbaugh is now among the highest-paid head coaches in the league. Jordan Schultz informed that the contract is worth around $100 million.

As of today, Andy Reid is the highest-paid coach in the NFL, earning approximately $20 million per year with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is followed closely by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who reportedly makes around $18 million per season, according to Sportico.

*Developing story…