John Harbaugh’s Giants contract length and salary: How much will the HC make in NY?

Just days after being fired by the Baltimore Ravens, John Harbaugh is reportedly taking over as head coach of the New York Giants. Now, details have emerged regarding his contract length and salary with the NFC East franchise.

By Fernando Franco Puga

HC John Harbaugh (NFL 2025)
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesHC John Harbaugh (NFL 2025)

Cross John Harbaugh’s name off the list of available coaches. The New York Giants are reportedly finalizing a deal with their new head coach for the 2026 NFL season, and a new era is about to begin in the Big Apple.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants have signed John Harbaugh to a five-year contract. While the financial details have not been officially disclosed, Rapoport reports that Harbaugh is now among the highest-paid head coaches in the league. Jordan Schultz informed that the contract is worth around $100 million.

As of today, Andy Reid is the highest-paid coach in the NFL, earning approximately $20 million per year with the Kansas City Chiefs. He is followed closely by Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who reportedly makes around $18 million per season, according to Sportico.

*Developing story…

