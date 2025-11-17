George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey detail what made Brock Purdy’s return feel different

George Kittle didn’t hold back after Brock Purdy’s return, calling his presence “elite” and praising the way the quarterback commands the huddle. “How he talks to the players. He plays with a joy that’s so infectious,” Kittle said, describing a spark that immediately lifted San Francisco’s offense. “It’s so much fun to play football with him.”

Christian McCaffrey echoed that energy, saying Purdy stepped back onto the field like he’d never been gone. “He was vintage Brock. That’s a huge compliment,” McCaffrey said, pointing to the poise and precision Purdy brought to the 41–22 win. “To miss games like that and come back in the middle of the year is extremely impressive.”

Both stars made it clear: Purdy’s return changed the tone of the locker room and the confidence of the offense. Between his “infectious joy” and his “vintage” decision-making, the 49ers felt their rhythm return instantly. And based on what unfolded in Arizona, their belief in him was more than justified.

Purdy, Shanahan react after statement win

Purdy himself admitted the moment meant more than just another Sunday. “I would just say a lot of excitement,” he said after throwing for 200 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and taking just one sack. Returning in his home state made it even more emotional: “My comeback is here, where I grew up in Arizona, which is special.”

He emphasized that the performance wasn’t about individual numbers, even though his efficiency told the story of the night. “All that mattered was playing together as a team and getting the dub,” Purdy said, proud of how the offense executed from start to finish. The 49ers moved to 7–4 overall and 5–2 on the road with the win.

Kyle Shanahan didn’t compare Purdy to anyone else, because he didn’t feel he needed to. “You just have to look at his numbers and stuff throughout his career. Not many people have done it better than him,” Shanahan said. He highlighted Purdy’s consistency: “He’s been as efficient as anyone and made as many big plays as anyone.”

