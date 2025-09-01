Justin Herbert may get key teammate back for Chargers’ opener vs. Chiefs

A new NFL season is just days away, and once again it will feature games outside the United States. The first international matchup will take place this Friday, when Justin Herbert’s Los Angeles Chargers face off against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arena Corinthians in Brazil.

Two of the top contenders in the AFC West this year will go head-to-head in the season opener, and fortunately for Jim Harbaugh’s team, a potential key offensive weapon is reportedly trending toward seeing playing time.

Najee Harris joined the Chargers this past offseason, though an eye injury in July prevented him from preparing at full capacity. Still, according to head coach, he has been cleared for contact and there’s a possibility he plays against Andy Reid’s team.

“He’s looked really good in practice,” Harbaugh said in his Monday press conference.

Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up.

Aiming to be a true contender

With head coach Jim Harbaugh now firmly entrenched in his second season, the Los Angeles Chargers are on a mission to finally dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs and seize control of the AFC West. After an 11-win campaign and a playoff berth in Harbaugh’s debut year, the Chargers are no longer a long-shot contender.

They are built for a championship run, with a physical, run-first philosophy that aims to grind down opponents. The key to their ultimate success, however, remains franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. While he led the Chargers to the postseason, Herbert’s playoff record still stands at 0-2, and he’s looking for a breakout season that culminates in a Super Bowl bid.

The Chargers‘ ability to unseat a dynasty and prove they are true contenders will hinge on Herbert’s ability to not only deliver a spectacular regular season but also lead his team to victory in the high-stakes pressure of the playoffs.

The first challenges for the Chargers

With the main goal of starting the new NFL season on the right foot, these are the first matchups the Chargers will face:

@ Kansas City Chiefs, September 5

@ Las Vegas Raiders, September 15

vs Denver Broncos, September 21

@ New York Giants, September 28

vs Washington Commanders, October 5

