What happens if Los Angeles Chargers lose today to Kansas City Chiefs?

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the fight for the AFC West or a wild card berth. Find out what happens if they lose today to the Kansas City Chiefs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Justin Herbert quarterback of the Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers continue to show that, in the new era led by head coach Jim Harbaugh, they appear ready to finally become Super Bowl contenders.

Last Monday, when a lot of people doubted them, they responded with an overtime win over the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to a 9-4 record and continue to control their own destiny on the road to the playoffs.

Now, the Chargers have a golden opportunity in Week 15 against the Kansas City Chiefs. With a victory, they would virtually knock out Patrick Mahomes and also remain in the race to claim the AFC West. However, a loss could drastically change the landscape.

What happens if Chargers lose today to Chiefs?

If the Chargers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs, they would fall to a 9-5 record but would still control their destiny to make the playoffs as a wild card team. They would need to win their three remaining games to do so: Cowboys, Texans, and Broncos.

Can the Chargers win the AFC West?

The Chargers can be AFC West champions if they win out and the Denver Broncos lose one of their games against the Green Bay Packers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, or the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams would finish with a 13-4 record, but the Chargers would hold the tiebreaker after as they would have beaten Denver twice (Week 18 matchup pending between them).

