Kansas City Chiefs play against Denver Broncos for a game in the Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos meet in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Arrowhead Stadium on December 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). The home team is back on track. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Five wins in the past six weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs, with a recent win against the Dallas Cowboys 19-9 at home before Bye Week 12. The Chiefs return rested after a week off and ready to play two straight games at home.

Denver Broncos are in the second spot in the AFC West Division with 6-5-0, but the rest of the teams in the division have the same record, which means that any loss will be key during the upcoming weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Storylines

Kansas City Chiefs haven't lost a game since October 24 against the Tennessee Titans on the road 3-27. That was the only loss where the Chiefs scored less than 10 points, but after that game against the Titans they won four consecutive weeks against the Giants, Packers, Raiders and most recently the Cowboys. Four of those wins were at home, the home record is now positive with 4 wins and two losses. The Chiefs' offensive line is scoring an average of 25.5 points per game and the team is allowing 22.7 points per game.

Denver Broncos have won three of the last four games against the Washington Football Team 17-10, the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 and the Los Angeles Chargers 28-13. Two wins at home and one on the road against the Cowboys, but the most recent loss was against the Philadelphia Eagles 13-30 at home just before Bye Week 11. After this game the Broncos play the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals in home, but the team closes the regular season against the Chiefs in Week 18.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos: Predictions And Odds

Kansas City Chiefs are favorites at home with -9.5 points to cover and -405 moneyline at Fanduel, they have a positive record at home but the team still has defensive problems. Denver Broncos are underdogs with +9.5 ATS and +320 moneyline. The total is fixed at 47 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: OVER 47.



FanDuel Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 / -405 Totals 47 Denver Broncos +9.5 / +320

* Odds via FanDuel