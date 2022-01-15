Kansas City Chiefs take on Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City in the Wild Card round for the NFL Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in the Wild Card round for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Probably one of the most epic games of the first round in the playoffs. Here is all the detailed information about this NFL Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Kansas City Chiefs started the season losing a lot of games, but after criticism and bad odds, they got back up and won games. This time the Chiefs didn't get the divisional round bye, but it's not the first time they've played in a wild card round.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing their last postseason together, and this will likely be Roethlisberger's last game in the playoffs, but he knows how to win games as an underdog.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date

Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers play for the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, January 16 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Chiefs are in good shape to win this game, but the Steelers are loaded with a lot of experience and they defensive line and lead by one of the Watt brothers.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers at the 2022 NFL Playoffs

This game for the 2022 NFL Playoffs, Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, January 16, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are NBC, NBCSports, NFL Game Pass

